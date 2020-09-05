Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. NetApp reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,177,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $716,139,000 after purchasing an additional 66,239 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $415,152,000 after buying an additional 95,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,575,031 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,365,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,579,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $203,190,000 after buying an additional 2,394,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $159,021,000 after buying an additional 112,886 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTAP stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.40. 2,704,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,059,041. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.53. NetApp has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

