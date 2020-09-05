Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.21). Oil States International reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.77). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

NYSE OIS traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.28. 649,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,292. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $258.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.41. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $17.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 432.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 103,583 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 233,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 29,929 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 268,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 59,193 shares in the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

