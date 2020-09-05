Zacks: Analysts Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Lawson Products reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.77 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Lawson Products in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Lawson Products by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.60 million, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lawson Products has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $58.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.30.

Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

