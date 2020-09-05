Zacks: Analysts Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Post $0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 6.97%.

NWBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 149.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 159,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 95,440 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 294,789 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 434,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,237. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.63. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 72.38%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

