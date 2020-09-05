Zacks: Analysts Expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TCBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of TCBK stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 83,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.37. The company has a market cap of $825.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.68. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $41.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 118.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 23.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 39.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

