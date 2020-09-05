Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) to Announce -$2.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) to announce earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.12) and the highest is ($1.97). Aptevo Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.25) to ($5.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($7.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.09) to ($6.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

APVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of APVO stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.86. 48,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,069. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $11.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 37,554 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

