Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $860.54 Million

Analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will post $860.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $852.90 million to $870.72 million. Canadian Solar posted sales of $759.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.94 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. 1,984,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,146. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $20.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 18.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Canadian Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 46.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Solar (CSIQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.