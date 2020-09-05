Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.97 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) will report sales of $7.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.50 million. Epizyme reported sales of $5.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $26.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.80 million to $29.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $112.24 million, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $150.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 72.65% and a negative net margin of 1,459.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPZM shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epizyme currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

EPZM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $27.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92.

In other Epizyme news, insider Matthew Ros sold 112,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $2,378,943.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,367.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,371 shares in the company, valued at $5,816,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,869 shares of company stock worth $2,942,698. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 8,768,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,210,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,808,000 after purchasing an additional 223,768 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,494,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,696,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 5.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,875,000 after purchasing an additional 118,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

