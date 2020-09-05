Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to post sales of $2.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $9.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.03 billion to $9.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.66. 1,143,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,410. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.78. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after buying an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4,795.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,182,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,658,000 after purchasing an additional 381,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

