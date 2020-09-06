$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NN’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.05). NN reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 96.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.48 million. NN had a negative net margin of 37.97% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of NN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NN in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in NN in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NN by 123.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 143,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NN by 8.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NNBR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.56. 167,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,278. The company has a market cap of $194.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 3.38. NN has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

