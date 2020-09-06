$0.02 EPS Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Limelight Networks posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLNW shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

In related news, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $100,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 593,666 shares of company stock worth $4,155,812. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,269,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,140,000 after acquiring an additional 75,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after buying an additional 87,246 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 10.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,175,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,088,000 after buying an additional 492,356 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 91.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,442,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after buying an additional 2,127,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Limelight Networks by 17.9% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 4,197,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after buying an additional 636,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

LLNW stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,608,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,115. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $612.80 million, a P/E ratio of -100.40 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

