$0.02 EPS Expected for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for New Relic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.05. New Relic reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that New Relic will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New Relic.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.35 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEWR. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Argus downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on New Relic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on New Relic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $132,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,747.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $2,822,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,885 shares of company stock worth $8,011,667. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Relic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,917,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $338,820,000 after acquiring an additional 41,606 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in New Relic by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,642,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,887,000 after acquiring an additional 809,999 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in New Relic by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,794,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,479,000 after acquiring an additional 534,370 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its holdings in New Relic by 2,307.4% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 2,660,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in New Relic by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,048,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,724,000 after acquiring an additional 397,315 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEWR stock traded down $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.00. 429,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,499. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.04. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.76.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

