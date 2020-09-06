-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). DURECT posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. DURECT had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.76 million.

DRRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in DURECT by 861.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DURECT in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in DURECT by 29.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,769 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 64,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 8.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 132,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in DURECT by 23.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,008,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 190,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRRX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. 1,081,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,167. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $324.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

