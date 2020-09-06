-$0.04 EPS Expected for BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). BioLife Solutions reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to $0.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%. The company had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million.

BLFS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $22.12. 271,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,198. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $23.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.88 million, a P/E ratio of -69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 28,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $593,943.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,416.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 591,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,450,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 979,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 108,495 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 255,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,536,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

