-$0.07 EPS Expected for Cohbar Inc. (NYSE:CWBR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cohbar Inc. (NYSE:CWBR) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Cohbar’s earnings. Cohbar posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cohbar will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cohbar.

Get Cohbar alerts:

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohbar in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of Cohbar stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,101. Cohbar has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45.

Cohbar Company Profile

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular disease, and neurodegenerative disease, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohbar (CWBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohbar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohbar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.