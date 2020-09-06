$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Capstar Financial reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

CSTR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 13,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,532,000 after buying an additional 49,916 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the first quarter worth $144,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the first quarter worth $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSTR traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $10.41. The company had a trading volume of 37,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. Capstar Financial has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

