-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Manitowoc reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 148.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.42 million.

A number of research firms have commented on MTW. TheStreet raised shares of Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 311,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,348. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Manitowoc has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $328.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

