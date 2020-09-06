-$0.33 EPS Expected for Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.64). Navistar International reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 122.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.92%. Navistar International’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Longbow Research cut Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the second quarter worth about $34,765,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the first quarter worth about $13,434,000. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the first quarter worth about $9,911,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Navistar International by 1,452.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 444,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,324,000 after buying an additional 415,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Navistar International by 2,754.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 297,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 287,329 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navistar International stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. 1,377,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.58. Navistar International has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

