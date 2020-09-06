$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Bancorp posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bancorp.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBBK. BidaskClub cut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 587,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,877. The company has a market capitalization of $567.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.50. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 12,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $127,305.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 305,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,016.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 14.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

