$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.11. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $49.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.21 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 58,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEBO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,801. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $432.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 46.42%.

Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

