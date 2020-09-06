$0.65 EPS Expected for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) to announce earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Hancock Whitney reported earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,672,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,065,000 after purchasing an additional 326,692 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 23.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after purchasing an additional 250,060 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 451,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 226,433 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $3,912,000. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth about $3,566,000.

Shares of HWC traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.76. 563,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,830. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $14.32 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

