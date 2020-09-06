$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Atlantica Yield’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Atlantica Yield reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantica Yield will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Atlantica Yield.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $255.34 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 1.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AY. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on Atlantica Yield and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Atlantica Yield from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

NASDAQ AY traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $28.29. The company had a trading volume of 485,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,242. Atlantica Yield has a 1 year low of $17.74 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 176.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. This is a boost from Atlantica Yield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Atlantica Yield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Atlantica Yield by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 920,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,797,000 after purchasing an additional 479,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Yield in the second quarter valued at $12,040,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield by 10.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 694,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after buying an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Yield by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 781,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after buying an additional 49,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

