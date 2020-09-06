$1.08 EPS Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.28. Caterpillar posted earnings of $2.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CAT. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.2% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAT traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.18. 5,128,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,933,376. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $151.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

