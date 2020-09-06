$1.44 EPS Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to announce earnings per share of $1.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.55 and the lowest is $1.22. Edison International reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,127,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,963. The firm has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Edison International by 91.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 250.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 552.8% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

