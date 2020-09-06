$10.86 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) to announce sales of $10.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $12.50 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $6.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $45.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.08 million to $48.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $63.89 million, with estimates ranging from $57.72 million to $68.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

In other news, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 28,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $593,943.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,416.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 591,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,338 in the last three months. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,684,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 27.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 39,861 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 144.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 25,494 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLFS traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $22.12. 271,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,198. The company has a market capitalization of $707.88 million, a PE ratio of -69.13, a P/E/G ratio of 73.73 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. BioLife Solutions has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $23.74.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

