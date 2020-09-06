$117.95 Million in Sales Expected for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will announce $117.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $117.50 million. Myers Industries posted sales of $125.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year sales of $479.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $477.20 million to $482.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $503.89 million, with estimates ranging from $491.60 million to $518.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $118.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

MYE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.41. Myers Industries has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $18.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Myers Industries by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 171,732 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 68.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 127.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 77,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 43,706 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 11.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 21,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 46.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

