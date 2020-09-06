$12.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report $12.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.04 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $12.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $47.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.40 billion to $48.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $50.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.84 billion to $53.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 52.94%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,923,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,422,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $215.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average is $79.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

