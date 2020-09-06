$120.00 Million in Sales Expected for Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) to announce sales of $120.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.74 million and the highest is $128.09 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $284.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $688.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $671.92 million to $718.57 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $632.15 million, with estimates ranging from $559.50 million to $669.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $136.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.14 million.

PDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Precision Drilling from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lowered Precision Drilling from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $0.90 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 183.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,728,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,117,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 70.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,498,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 617,037 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 109.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 736,815 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,210,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 144,962 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the second quarter valued at $966,000. 28.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDS stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 241,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,216. The firm has a market cap of $185.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.46. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

