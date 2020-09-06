127,406 Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 127,406 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.10% of Bed Bath & Beyond at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% during the first quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter.

BBBY stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,090,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,759,226. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.53. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sue Gove bought 34,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

