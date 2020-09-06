$135.25 Million in Sales Expected for FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) will report $135.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.00 million. FB Financial reported sales of $96.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full year sales of $507.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $485.97 million to $530.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $519.68 million, with estimates ranging from $502.20 million to $542.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $136.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. FB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of NYSE:FBK traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.63. 203,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,878. The firm has a market cap of $919.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.38 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.72%.

In other FB Financial news, Chairman James W. Ayers acquired 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $135,345.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 13,587,910 shares in the company, valued at $350,296,319.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $299,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,601,410 shares in the company, valued at $339,355,179.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $818,283. 45.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 163,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 87,349 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,141,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

