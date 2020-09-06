$14.55 Million in Sales Expected for Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to post sales of $14.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.30 million and the highest is $15.80 million. Alkaline Water posted sales of $10.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $57.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.70 million to $60.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $70.17 million, with estimates ranging from $68.34 million to $72.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 million.

WTER has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised Alkaline Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alkaline Water in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:WTER traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 958,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,353. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. Alkaline Water has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.80.

Alkaline Water Company Profile

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water. The company offers its products in various volumes under the Alkaline88 and Alkaline88 Flavored names. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

