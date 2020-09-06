17,016 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in Chevron by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 18,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 66,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.14.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,492,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,741,008. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $125.27. The company has a market capitalization of $152.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 167.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

