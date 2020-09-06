189,619 Shares in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 189,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 17.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 57.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

In other Limelight Networks news, insider Michael Disanto sold 4,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $30,893.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 881,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,753,413.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $119,789.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 593,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,812. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,608,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,115. The firm has a market cap of $612.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Limelight Networks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

Limelight Networks Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.