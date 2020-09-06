$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will announce $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the lowest is $2.02 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $8.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius upgraded shares of AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.53.

In other news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total transaction of $721,600.00. Also, SVP Lucinda B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,685. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 16.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 6.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 180,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,810,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 23.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in AGCO by 95.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGCO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.77. 532,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,159. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.39. AGCO has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $81.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

