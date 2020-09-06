$25.52 Million in Sales Expected for Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report sales of $25.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.39 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $132.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $257.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.33 million to $291.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $441.05 million, with estimates ranging from $400.20 million to $488.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLYA. BidaskClub raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, major shareholder Financial Co Ltd. Sagicor purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $5,955,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden purchased 8,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $29,947.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,637.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYA. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $8,380,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $2,276,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 443.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 558,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 455,621 shares during the last quarter. Marlowe Partners LP grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 4,044,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 264,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $634,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 719,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,068. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $594.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.15.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.