$34.00 Million in Sales Expected for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) to report $34.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the highest is $39.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full year sales of $119.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $131.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $119.50 million, with estimates ranging from $117.00 million to $122.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The energy company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $32.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.70 million. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 12.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the first quarter worth $981,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in the second quarter valued at $92,000. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 225,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 3.01. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.38.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

