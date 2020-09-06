$383.52 Million in Sales Expected for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) will post sales of $383.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kennametal’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $402.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $361.38 million. Kennametal posted sales of $518.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $379.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Kennametal stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.22. The stock had a trading volume of 711,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,263. Kennametal has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

In other Kennametal news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,343.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kennametal by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 24.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 332.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kennametal by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 250.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 43,162 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

