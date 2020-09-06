3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 319.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,032 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 9,250.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,429,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381,861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at $36,671,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of 3M by 33.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,767,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,060,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,377 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in 3M by 9,539.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 954,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,853,000 after acquiring an additional 944,351 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in 3M by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,146,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,114,829,000 after acquiring an additional 910,485 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,266,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,829. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total value of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

