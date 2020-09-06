$47.34 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) to post $47.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.12 million and the lowest is $46.80 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $49.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full-year sales of $186.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.80 million to $189.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $243.13 million, with estimates ranging from $235.60 million to $254.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

TCMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,681. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $694.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.49 and a beta of 1.74. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $29.47 and a one year high of $71.65.

In related news, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $94,778.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 116.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 242.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tactile Systems Technology (TCMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.