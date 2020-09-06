47,927 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 47,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 67,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 316,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 273.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,482,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

NASDAQ:PEAK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.35. 3,619,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,371,749. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.11.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.25 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.