$58.77 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will post sales of $58.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.99 million to $59.10 million. Limelight Networks reported sales of $51.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $236.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.88 million to $240.12 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $260.63 million, with estimates ranging from $253.10 million to $268.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. Limelight Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLNW. Northland Securities began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 19,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $100,002.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Disanto sold 59,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $476,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 593,666 shares of company stock worth $4,155,812 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 922.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,543,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,511 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 91.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,442,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,883 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Limelight Networks by 61.6% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,668,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,370 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the second quarter valued at about $9,219,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 330.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,695 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LLNW stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,608,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,115. The stock has a market cap of $612.80 million, a P/E ratio of -100.40 and a beta of 0.60. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.