$6.66 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) will post $6.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.53 billion and the highest is $6.78 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $26.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.05 billion to $26.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $29.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.52 billion to $30.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE AZN traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.58. 4,605,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,800,726. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 272.3% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

