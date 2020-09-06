$701.48 Million in Sales Expected for SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) will report $701.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $716.86 million and the lowest is $688.90 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply reported sales of $652.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $817.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

In other news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $681,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,652,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $4,507,818 over the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 574,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,271,000 after acquiring an additional 43,596 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000.

NYSE:SITE traded down $3.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $118.80. 213,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,112. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $132.32. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.11 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

