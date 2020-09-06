$891.87 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) will report sales of $891.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $914.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $880.00 million. Flowserve reported sales of $996.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $924.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.88 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen downgraded shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FLS traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,325. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Flowserve has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

