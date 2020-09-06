Aave Price Tops $0.60 (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Aave token can currently be purchased for $0.60 or 0.00005788 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Kyber Network and BiteBTC. Aave has a total market cap of $777.98 million and $214.22 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aave has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045729 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $546.46 or 0.05285496 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004146 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00034822 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00051765 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Aave Profile

Aave (LEND) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . Aave’s official website is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aave Token Trading

Aave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Kyber Network, Gate.io, BiteBTC, ABCC, Alterdice, Bibox, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.