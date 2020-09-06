Abyss Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $66,518.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Abyss Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Sistemkoin, Hotbit and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. Abyss Token has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $66,518.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinBene, CoinPlace, Hotbit, YoBit, CoinExchange, DDEX, IDEX, Indodax, ZBG, Ethfinex, Bilaxy, HitBTC, Sistemkoin and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

