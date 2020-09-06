AdEx Trading 26.9% Lower This Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One AdEx token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx has a market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $509,631.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00045964 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005446 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.33 or 0.05272069 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00034638 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00051830 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

ADX is a token. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars.

