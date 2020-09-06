Aeon Price Tops $0.38 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. In the last week, Aeon has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeon has a market cap of $6.04 million and $4,074.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00785131 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003519 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

