Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Plaisance Capital LLC

Plaisance Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,800 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 3.0% of Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Plaisance Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,730,722 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $347,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,084 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,269,390 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,117,000 after acquiring an additional 273,845 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,222,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $462,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415,006 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,566,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $227,625,000 after acquiring an additional 42,617 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,119,000 after purchasing an additional 801,403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.86. 964,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 47.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

