Aidos Kuneen (ADK) Price Tops $0.40

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 6th. Aidos Kuneen has a market cap of $10.08 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00003932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and AidosMarket.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aidos Kuneen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,254.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.11 or 0.03443491 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.87 or 0.02222209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00471170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.65 or 0.00786528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011876 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00051057 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.81 or 0.00583260 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen . The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com

Buying and Selling Aidos Kuneen

Aidos Kuneen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and AidosMarket. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aidos Kuneen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aidos Kuneen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aidos Kuneen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aidos Kuneen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aidos Kuneen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.